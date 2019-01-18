Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-18 12:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

WR Youngblood has Kansas State on top

Myxineghb1odz8phqr5i
Kansas State coaches Messingham, Braet and Klieman meet with Youngblood.
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

Temple commit Joshua Youngblood is still surveying his other options on the table this month. The Owls aren’t necessarily involved at all anymore, so it’s just a matter of time before he separates ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}