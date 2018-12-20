WR Youngblood to take official visit to Kansas State
While Kansas State was working on closing the recruits the Wildcats planned on signing in the early period, they were also laying the groundwork for some that they would pursue for the signing peri...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member's-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news