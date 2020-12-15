In what is not surprising news, Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert has declared for the NFL Draft. Hubert is a junior that actually had two years of eligibility remaining in Manhattan due to the frozen clock litigated by the NCAA because of the pandemic.

He is projected as a day two pick by many of the outlets that cover the NFL Draft process.

Hubert attended Shawnee Heights in Topeka and committed while Bill Snyder was still head coach of the Wildcats and was a high three-star recruit.

After redshirting for a season, he played quite a bit the following season and started a few games and then turned into a regular starter for his final two years at K-State.

The standout finished his career with 94 tackles, 33 for loss and 20 sacks. Hubert also had an interception and forced three fumbles in his three seasons.