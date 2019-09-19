Xavier Sneed sits down with KSO to discuss how his summer went, what he has seen from the newcomers, being the leader of this Kansas State team and more.

X : Just going through everyday being pro, that’s what they tell me. That what I try to do going through my day everyday. Doing the right things, being on time everywhere, and just being that next step ahead of everybody else.

KSO: What have Dean, Barry and Kam told you about the getting to the next level?

X : It was a great process getting a lot of great feel back from a lot of great guys, coaches, and scouts. Just taking all the knowledge I can and bring it back here for myself - as well as my teammates - because I know they want to go the next level as well.

KSO: Tell me all about the offseason. Who has stuck out to you?

X: We haven’t had a roster, because it's the summer, so it has been hard to look at certain guys. But it’s been great. There’s a good culture here, everybody is coming together well. We're doing a good job of just competing everyday. Just competing for playing time, nobody has a clear spot. We got practice coming in couple more weeks here. So everyone is just going out there, competing, and having fun.

KSO: What are your thoughts on each of the newcomers, DaJuan Gordon, Montavious Murphy, Antonio Gordon, and David Sloan?

X: Dajuan, being more of a guard and wing player, I’ve been trying to take him under my wing and show him the ins and outs of how to go about it on the court. He’s a very special talent right now. He can handle the ball, shoot the ball and get to the hole and do a lot of good things. When he starts to figure out our system, I feel like he can really help us out.

Montavious is pretty tall and has some length on him as well. He’s one of those players who has kind of been in and out of practice for us right now, but he’s been coming along good. He’s gotten bulkier in the weight room in just the couple weeks he’s been here. He’s got a good shooting stroke, as well, for being a four-man, so hopefully he can stretch the floor out for us a little bit more and be a threat there.

Antonio is pretty good at shooting the ball, as well. Antonio can handle the ball a little bit more right now, so for him it’s looking pretty good. But everything for them is a learning process for them. Trying to learn the ins and outs of the system, defense especially. Just trying to key in and teach the new guys.

I actually played with David before in AAU days. He’s just now getting back off his injury, so its just his first couple weeks back. He’s looking pretty good, knocking down shots better than I expected him to be coming back. David is a ball of energy. A little guy that can get up and down the court quick. He’s a pass first point guard but can get buckets when needed to. He’s also deceptively athletic. He’s going to be a really good piece for us.

KSO: Did Sloan slim up this offseason?

X: Yeah he slimmed up a little bit since being here especially since coming off the injury. Being in there with Ben (O’Donnell) has helped a lot. I told him when he first came, 'You know, you look chunky’. Since I played with him back in day, you know, but everything is looking pretty good for him.

KSO: How does it feel to be the leader of this team now?

X: Just have to be responsible for everything. Doing the right thing on and off the court at all times. Let the guys know what it means to be a leader and what it is to win a Big 12 championship. Having me as a mentor to lead these guys to the next step. Using things I have learned from Dean, Barry, and Kam just to keep us proceeding forward.