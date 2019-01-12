Youngblood talks visit with Messingham, Ray
Kansas State’s coaches have been extremely active on the recruiting trail ever since the dead period ended. Most of the stops have been to see commits and signees, but they have taken a few trips t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news