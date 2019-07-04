In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys . Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them.

I probably can't include everybody, but at let's at least take a stab at some of the football, basketball and athletic department members...

Bruce Weber: Keeps to himself for the most part, spending most of his time either interacting with little kids or texting his staff (also at the party...) about recruits.

Chris Klieman: Grill master wearing an apron reading, "You grill that dang steak." He kind of nods at it and winks to everybody who walks into the back yard.

Gene Taylor: Organized the party, a lot of fun to talk to after a couple of beverages brought by...

Taylor Braet: He supplies the drinks. They may be cheap and thought by some to be low-brow, but in general the crowd will approve.

Chris Lowery: Challenges any current, or former, K-State athlete at the party to come to open gym and work against the team. Makes it too competitive.

Courtney Messingham: Plays bags. The entire time. He just looks like a dad, and I feel like dads play bags.

Scottie Hazelton: Blows stuff up.

Wyatt Thompson: Probably wants to talk baseball and stuff. You know, 'cause he's a good American and it's the Fourth of July.

Buddy Wyatt: Hangs around Wyatt Thompson, and people like me (who weren't invited, BTW) can make jokes like, "Hey, It's Buddy Wyatt Thompson!"

Van Malone: Keeping score of everybody else's yard games talking trash. Attaches himself to the player taking an early lead every time and lives in people's heads.

Jason Ray: Puts the toothpicks in the the little smokies being made on the grill. Since he's always got a toothpick in his mouth, there was an assumption he had plenty to bring from home. He's also wearing the camo bucket hat, of course.

Joe Klanderman and Brad Korn: Stand back-to-back to see who's taller. Korn wins, but Klanderman reminds him he can lift more.

Brian Smoller: Just has everybody hypnotized by that voice of his. But when he's not talking, he's providing a kind ear to...

Jermaine Henderson: Lets Smoller know how many good coaches have come out of Ohio and why LeBron is still a top five player. And id just really, really nice.

Drew Speraw: Organizes the schedule of events for the party, and despite people not really following along he continues to announce, every so often, "Things are going pretty smooth here, Cats."

Bailey Bachamp: Spends the day trying not to talk about her husband's Pizza Shuttle commercial appearance.

Conor Riley: Tries to decide if this random kid who showed up is actually 6-foot-5 with long arms. And how old is he?

Collin Klein: Continually challenging Messingham at bags, exclaiming, "Holy cow!" when he takes another defeat.

Mike Tuiasosopo: He's talking about how humid it is here compared to the west coast. It's not the heat that gets you, you know, it's the humidity.

Brian Anderson: Brought a bunch of really sweet fireworks for everybody. But he's probably also going to stay inside, with Lowery, where it's cool.