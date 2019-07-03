***Yesterday's Question HERE*** In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys. Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them. Let's dive in to the 100 Questions.

Question No. 66: Will there be any game where K-State uses three linebacker sets more than two?

As Scott is well aware, Kansas State will again be a base 4-2-5/nickel defense this season. While some's perception - and the official depth chart still including three linebackers - has a few believing this is a shift from previous years, it really isn't. Your base defense is ultimately what you spend the vast majority of your snaps in, and for years now that has been the nickel for K-State (and virtually ever Big 12 program). The question, however, wisely asks how many games, if any, will the Wildcats be forced to play a more traditional three-linebacker set for a majority of its snaps? We know it's not going to happen often, if ever, in Big 12 play. Sure, there will be personnel groupings here and there in every game that likely call for three backers, but I'd be stunned if there were a conference game where a 4-3 look ended up being K-State's most used grouping. If it were going to happen, however, it may well happen in the non-conference. Look at the rush attempts (listed first in all examples) against pass attempts for the non-league foes:

Nicholls: 605 vs. 357 Bowling Green: 417 vs. 405 Mississippi State: 514 vs. 323

Running back Kylin Hill and Mississippi State shredded K-State on the ground a year ago. (USA Today)