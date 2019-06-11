Let's dive in to the 100 Questions .

In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys . Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them.

You darn well know the answer to this question.

Maybe a better question would be how many Wildcats in recent memory - in football or basketball - have put off the swag vibe Cartier Diarra does?

He's got it all.

The hair is fantastic - and evolves throughout his career and seasons.

No. 2 is the coolest looking number you can wear in basketball.

He's got great size and length for his position.

He's an explosive athlete, but he's so smooth and makes it look so easy it doesn't look like he's trying too hard.

He's left handed.

All he (seemingly) does is dunk or hit threes.

You design lob jams for him as the lob man, and he's a point guard.

He finished Kansas off with that windmill.

He missed like ten games, returned to the floor in a high pressure situation against Iowa State in Kansas City and promptly looked like the best - and calmest - player on the floor.

Oh, and his name is CARTIER DIARRA, pronounced in the coolest way possible.

Every version of the K-State uniform looks best on Diarra. Don't believe me? Let's check 'em all out.