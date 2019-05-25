In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys . Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them.

To me, special teams questions are kind of the elephant in the room nobody is really addressing - including myself.

Kansas State has been arguably the best special teams program in the country over the course of the last quarter century. In fact, I think you'd be hard pressed to find a program as consistently successful in this aspect of the game as K-State has been since, well, about 1989.

It didn't happen by accident.

There had long been a perception former special teams coordinator Sean Snyder's role was tied specifically to kickers and punters, not the return units regularly making game-changing plays for the Wildcats.

I believed this, too, before taking the time to learn a little more about it.

Sources since have made pretty clear Snyder was responsible for those units, as well, including making all calls and adjustments on game day in the return game. Other assistants certainly helped on units and had responsibility, as well, but it was Snyder's unit.

Saying Snyder had nothing to do with the return game would be like saying an offensive coordinator had nothing to do with a running back, since he's not the running backs coach.

The younger Snyder - for better or worse - regularly became a target of criticism towards the end of his father's run leading the K-State program. If I'm being transparent and honest, I typically found that surprising. K-State's special teams units were often fantastic and won a number of games for the Wildcats over the last 25 years, even if the 2018 group had its issues.

This piece is not a criticism of Chris Klieman not having Sean Snyder on his coaching staff in a traditional sense. I think a head coach should pick his staff and use the 10 spots in what they believe to be the best interests of their team, and Klieman has done that. It's not rare to pass on having a special teams coordinator.

This isn't even a criticism, either, of how Klieman used spring practices.

It is, however, an honest admission I have some concern about this unit heading into 2019.