100 Questions: What will we see of Snyder?
In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys. Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them.
Let's dive in to the 100 Questions.
Question No. 45: Will Bill Snyder be seen or heard from in any official capacity this football season?
I probably waited too long to answer this question, as the legendary former Kansas State head coach has already spoken with ESPN's Chris Low HERE.
Some key notes from the piece:
-On the topic of whether or not he was asked to retire, Snyder told Low, "There were certain things I wouldn't share that we had dialogue about. It's certainly everybody's right to do what they feel is the best thing to do. I can appreciate that. But rarely does it end for any of us [coaches] the way we'd prefer it to."
-He still has a suite at Bill Snyder Family Stadium and plans to attend home games.
-Snyder still would have loved for his son, Sean, to have replaced him, telling Low, "Sean knows more about the Kansas State football program than anybody on the face of the earth, including me. I trusted him with so much for a long time. He kind of ran the program. He proved his worth on the football field, too, as national special-teams coach of the year. It would have been a good thing, but it wasn't to be.
-Snyder does not have an office in Vanier.
-Snyder's weight got as low as 130 pounds last season.
It's a very well done piece from Low, one worth reading at the link provided above beyond simply checking off the key points in the article.
So, I guess now we have heard from Snyder in an official capacity?
I wasn't stunned to see Snyder give a national interview to ESPN to really speak on his retirement, questions related about whether or not it was his decision and his thoughts on K-State football, going forward.
For as much flak as Snyder takes for his media savvy, he's somewhat consistent in talking with national media first for potentially high scope topics.
What will we see from Snyder going forward, specifically as it relates to K-State football?
I still don't know, but seeing him choose to speak to the media in this manner is probably a step in the process of it being more likely we see/hear from him in a more official way - jumbo-tron/on the field/presentation, etc., as soon as next season.
I wasn't confident in that before reading the piece.
For what it's worth, KSO won't be pushing Snyder for any media availability in his retirement. We'll be thrilled to speak with him if he chooses to make himself available to the media, but otherwise we're going to let him enjoy his retirement as he pleases.
Selfishly, from a K-State and Snyder fan perspective, that includes him being seen on Saturdays this fall.