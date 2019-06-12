In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys . Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them.

I probably waited too long to answer this question, as the legendary former Kansas State head coach has already spoken with ESPN's Chris Low HERE.

Some key notes from the piece:

-On the topic of whether or not he was asked to retire, Snyder told Low, "There were certain things I wouldn't share that we had dialogue about. It's certainly everybody's right to do what they feel is the best thing to do. I can appreciate that. But rarely does it end for any of us [coaches] the way we'd prefer it to."

-He still has a suite at Bill Snyder Family Stadium and plans to attend home games.

-Snyder still would have loved for his son, Sean, to have replaced him, telling Low, "Sean knows more about the Kansas State football program than anybody on the face of the earth, including me. I trusted him with so much for a long time. He kind of ran the program. He proved his worth on the football field, too, as national special-teams coach of the year. It would have been a good thing, but it wasn't to be.

-Snyder does not have an office in Vanier.

-Snyder's weight got as low as 130 pounds last season.

It's a very well done piece from Low, one worth reading at the link provided above beyond simply checking off the key points in the article.