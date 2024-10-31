3 defensive keys to a Kansas State victory over Houston

Advertisement

in other news

'VJ can fly': Players and coaches react to VJ Payne's game-sealing tackle

'VJ can fly': Players and coaches react to VJ Payne's game-sealing tackle

Payne made a game-sealing tackle on Kansas' final drive of the Sunflower Showdown

Premium content
 • Kevin Fielder
Watch: Chris Klieman, Avery Johnson meet with media on Monday, Oct. 28

Watch: Chris Klieman, Avery Johnson meet with media on Monday, Oct. 28

Klieman and Johnson previewed K-State's game against Houston, as well as recap their game against Kansas

 • Kevin Fielder
Previewing K-State's MBB Non-Conference Schedule: George Washington

Previewing K-State's MBB Non-Conference Schedule: George Washington

K-State will play George Washington in the opener of the Paradise Jam Tournament.

Premium content
 • Kamden Tatkenhorst
Column: K-State defines legacy and identity in Sunflower Showdown

Column: K-State defines legacy and identity in Sunflower Showdown

As Kevin Fielder writes, K-State has built an identity and legacy that will last.

Premium content
 • Kevin Fielder
The Good, Bad, and Ugly as Kansas State beats Kansas, 29-27

The Good, Bad, and Ugly as Kansas State beats Kansas, 29-27

The good, bad, and ugly moments from a thrilling 29-27 victory over Kansas for K-State

Premium content
 • Kevin Fielder

in other news

'VJ can fly': Players and coaches react to VJ Payne's game-sealing tackle

'VJ can fly': Players and coaches react to VJ Payne's game-sealing tackle

Payne made a game-sealing tackle on Kansas' final drive of the Sunflower Showdown

Premium content
 • Kevin Fielder
Watch: Chris Klieman, Avery Johnson meet with media on Monday, Oct. 28

Watch: Chris Klieman, Avery Johnson meet with media on Monday, Oct. 28

Klieman and Johnson previewed K-State's game against Houston, as well as recap their game against Kansas

 • Kevin Fielder
Previewing K-State's MBB Non-Conference Schedule: George Washington

Previewing K-State's MBB Non-Conference Schedule: George Washington

K-State will play George Washington in the opener of the Paradise Jam Tournament.

Premium content
 • Kamden Tatkenhorst
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 31, 2024
3 defensive keys to a Kansas State victory over Houston
Kamden Tatkenhorst  •  EMAWOnline
Staff Writer
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Kansas State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement