'VJ can fly': Players and coaches react to VJ Payne's game-sealing tackle
Payne made a game-sealing tackle on Kansas' final drive of the Sunflower Showdown
• Kevin Fielder
Watch: Chris Klieman, Avery Johnson meet with media on Monday, Oct. 28
Klieman and Johnson previewed K-State's game against Houston, as well as recap their game against Kansas
• Kevin Fielder
Previewing K-State's MBB Non-Conference Schedule: George Washington
K-State will play George Washington in the opener of the Paradise Jam Tournament.
• Kamden Tatkenhorst
Column: K-State defines legacy and identity in Sunflower Showdown
As Kevin Fielder writes, K-State has built an identity and legacy that will last.
• Kevin Fielder
The Good, Bad, and Ugly as Kansas State beats Kansas, 29-27
The good, bad, and ugly moments from a thrilling 29-27 victory over Kansas for K-State
• Kevin Fielder
3 defensive keys to a Kansas State victory over Houston
