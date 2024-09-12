3 key matchups to watch as Kansas State faces Arizona in Week 3
The games don't get any easier for Kansas State, who will host No. 20 Arizona on Friday night to finish its non-conference schedule.Arizona is coming into the game fresh off two wins to weaker oppo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news