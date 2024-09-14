Advertisement

in other news

3 defensive keys to a Kansas State victory vs. Arizona in Week 3

3 defensive keys to a Kansas State victory vs. Arizona in Week 3

Kansas State will have a tough task against Arizona on Friday

Premium content
 • Kamden Tatkenhorst
Kansas State in the NFL: Week 1 Recap, Week 2 Preview

Kansas State in the NFL: Week 1 Recap, Week 2 Preview

A look at the former Kansas State players in the NFL

 • Grant Snowden
What Arizona's coaches said about playing Kansas State on Friday

What Arizona's coaches said about playing Kansas State on Friday

Kansas State will play Arizona on Friday night

 • Kevin Fielder
Watch: Kansas State coordinators talk to media before Arizona game

Watch: Kansas State coordinators talk to media before Arizona game

Conor Riley and Jor Klanderman met with the media on Wednesday

 • Kevin Fielder
3 offensive keys to a Kansas State victory vs. Arizona in Week 3

3 offensive keys to a Kansas State victory vs. Arizona in Week 3

Kansas State will look to get their offense going against Arizona on Friday night

Premium content
 • Kamden Tatkenhorst

in other news

3 defensive keys to a Kansas State victory vs. Arizona in Week 3

3 defensive keys to a Kansas State victory vs. Arizona in Week 3

Kansas State will have a tough task against Arizona on Friday

Premium content
 • Kamden Tatkenhorst
Kansas State in the NFL: Week 1 Recap, Week 2 Preview

Kansas State in the NFL: Week 1 Recap, Week 2 Preview

A look at the former Kansas State players in the NFL

 • Grant Snowden
What Arizona's coaches said about playing Kansas State on Friday

What Arizona's coaches said about playing Kansas State on Friday

Kansas State will play Arizona on Friday night

 • Kevin Fielder
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 14, 2024
The Good, Bad, and Ugly: No. 14 Kansas State control No. 20 Arizona
circle avatar
Kevin Fielder  •  EMAWOnline
Publisher
Twitter
@TheKevinFielder
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement