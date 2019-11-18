Among the top visitors on hand for Kansas State’s game against West Virginia was 2021 Blue Springs offensive tackle Beau Stephens. The Kansas City metro standout is one of the best players in the region for his class and debuted at Rivals recently as a high three-star prospect.

Stephens is no stranger to Manhattan or K-State. He saw the coaches for the first time at the Lindenwood camp in St. Louis at the end of May. Soon after that trek, he made his first trip to Manhattan, as he camped for the Wildcats and was able to be mentored and instructed by assistant Conor Riley.

It was at that camp that Stephens received his offer from the Wildcats.

The relationship has been sustained. His second time on the Kansas State campus was for the win over Bowling Green, and this last weekend was his third visit to Manhattan since June.

“Yeah, it was great to get back in Manhattan,” Stephens said. “It was the same awesome atmosphere. All the coaches talked to me, even way more than last time. I felt like I was way more of a priority than last time.”

Stephens is definitely atop the list for K-State at the position in the 2021 class. Local prospects will always be the recipient of an extra boost in the eyes of head coach Chris Klieman, Director of Football Recruiting Taylor Braet and company.

If there was another junior lineman up there in importance with Stephens thus far, it’d be lineman Bastian Swinney, who also was on hand for the Wildcats’ game against West Virginia this past weekend.