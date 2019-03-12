KSO's home for this week's Big 12 Championship will be at the Up-Down in Kansas City, located less than a mile from the Sprint Center and home to over 70 vintage arcade games and 50 craft beers.

We'll record episodes of The KSO Show every day from that location, starting Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m. and then again Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.



Also, check out Powercat Gameday on KMAN/K-Rock before each K-State game to listen to John Kurtz, Mason Voth and Matt Hall breaking down each tournament contest.

Refresh the Big 12 Championship Center throughout this week's tournament to keep up to date with all the happenings in Kansas City.