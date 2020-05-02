The 6-foot-7 sophomore has garnered plenty of college attention early on and will continue to do so as the process moves forward.

The Kansas State basketball program has extended an offer to Class of 2022 member Josiah Harris , a wing out of Ohio.

Assistant coach Jermaine Henderson, who has plenty of history and connections in the state of Ohio, got in contact with Harris.

"It was coach Henderson who offered, and it was really a blessing to receive the offer," Harris said. "Jesus keeps blessing me, and it feels amazing."

Henderson let Harris know he is a priority for the Wildcats both right now and for K-State's future.

"He was talking about the tradition of the program and how they really want to build a relationship and get closer," he said."

"He also was saying how he loves my game and how I have been growing and developing over the last year. He likes my versatility on offense and defense," Harris added. "Being able to play multiple positions on offense and guard one through five on defense. He likes my length, with me being 6-7 with a 7-1 wingspan. I also can shoot from anywhere on the floor, so I can really space the floor out."