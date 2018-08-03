Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-03 12:42:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Chat Wrap: KSO Staff answers your questions

Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The KSO Staff hosted a chat last night on The Foundation, and for those who missed it - or just like reading it this way better - we've put together a Chat Wrap.A few notes:1. This is not copy edit...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}