The secret is out. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Kansas State assistant Chester Frazier is leaving to take an assistant coach position under Mike Young at Virginia Tech.

Frazier was in Manhattan for all of Bruce Weber's tenure and had the reputation of being one of the stronger recruiters on the staff. Frazier also played for Weber at Illinois. The move to Virginia Tech will allow him to move closer to where he grew up in Baltimore, Maryland.

Though he was seen as a top recruiter on this coaching staff by many, Frazier's departure should not hurt the Wildcats' efforts. They had been planning for his move for a few weeks.

Also, because the head coach is still intact, the three signees aren't able to be released from their national letter of intent, anyways. Furthermore, Frazier was not the lead recruiter for any of the three - Montavious Murphy, Antonio Gordon and Dajuan Gordon.

