Chris Klieman offers status updates on Uso Seumalo and Brayden Loftin

(Photo by Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Following a week off, Kansas State hopes to be healthier heading into a crucial conference game against Colorado on Saturday night. And while the bye week might've helped rest certain players for the next four games, the Wildcats might be without a crucial offensive piece this week. According to head coach Chris Klieman, it does not appear like tight end Brayden Loftin will be available this weekend. While things can change between now and Saturday, he's more likely to return in a week or so.

"I doubt if Brayden will be available this week. I think we're probably another week or so away," Klieman said. "We're still hopeful, but I don't want to say for sure he's playing because he still has to pass a few more tests."

Loftin is third on the team in receiving, totaling 93 yards and two touchdowns on just seven catches. He played a healthy chunk of snaps to begin the season before suffering a knee injury early in K-State's loss to BYU. The injury forced Loftin to miss the Oklahoma State game. If Loftin can't go on Saturday, the offense will turn to any combination of Garrett Oakley, Will Swanson, and Will Anciaux. While Oakley also battled an injury earlier this season, he appears healthy following the bye week. Against Oklahoma State, it was Oakley and Anciaux who carried the load offensively. The two only combined for two receptions, but both caught touchdown passes from quarterback Avery Johnson in the win.

On the defensive side, the hope is that Uso Seumalo will be active on Saturday in some role. "He didn't do anything last week other than stuff with rehabilitation and things with [strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll]. Haven't seen him yet today, but got a report that it was promising, and so we hope to have him back this week," said Klieman. "Now, will that be in a full-time role or a limited role? That's to be determined [by] how the week goes. But last week, at this time, I'd have said there's no chance that he plays. Now, I think there's a really good chance he's going to be able to play." Seumalo suffered an injury in the second half of their win against Oklahoma State. While the injury looked rough on the field, K-State received good news as initial tests revealed that Seumalo avoided a severe injury.

If Seumalo doesn't play on Saturday, expect Asher Tomaszewski to see more playing time. Tomaszewski has been the team's third defensive tackle this season, appearing primarily in clean-up duty. K-State could also turn to Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder or Titus Tuiasosopo if Seumalo cannot play. "When somebody goes down like that, the next person has to step up. And all of our D-linemen, other than me and Uso, are pretty young," defensive tackle Damian Ilaio said. "All three young guys had a lot of work that they put in. Coach [Tuiasosopo] coaches them hard and coaches them well because he can see the potential that they have. All three of them are just doing really good things. Whether or not that translates to the game on Saturday or translates to their own futures, they're all putting in really good, hard work."