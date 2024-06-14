Arguably the best player left in the transfer portal, Illinois transfer Coleman Hawkins has announced his commitment to Kansas State, via social media. The commitment comes just days after an official visit to Manhattan.

The 6’10” senior has started 82 games in his Illinois career, averaging over 12 points and six rebounds last season. Hawkins shot 45% from the floor, including 37% from deep. The three-point shot is the strength of Hawkins’s game, an aspect the Wildcats struggled in last season. His ability to stretch the floor will elevate the potential of K-State. Hawkins declared for the NBA Draft following the season and was viewed as a potential draft pick by the media. However, Hawkins chose to return to play one final season of college basketball and boost his stock even more.