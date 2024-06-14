Coleman Hawkins commits to Kansas State
Arguably the best player left in the transfer portal, Illinois transfer Coleman Hawkins has announced his commitment to Kansas State, via social media. The commitment comes just days after an official visit to Manhattan.
The 6’10” senior has started 82 games in his Illinois career, averaging over 12 points and six rebounds last season. Hawkins shot 45% from the floor, including 37% from deep. The three-point shot is the strength of Hawkins’s game, an aspect the Wildcats struggled in last season. His ability to stretch the floor will elevate the potential of K-State.
Hawkins declared for the NBA Draft following the season and was viewed as a potential draft pick by the media. However, Hawkins chose to return to play one final season of college basketball and boost his stock even more.
Kansas State fans will love the swagger Hawkins plays with. If he was anything like he was at Illinois, the Wildcats are getting a player who plays with a ton of passion and confidence in himself.
Hawkins will join an experienced and crowded frontcourt with David N’Guessan, Achor Achor, Ugonna Onyenso, and Baye Fall. The frontcourt seems to be a big strength to this year's roster.
The addition of Hawkins fills up all the scholarships for Jerome Tang’s team. Tang stayed patient in the portal, which benefited the Wildcats. The late additions of Hawkins and Onyenso elevate this team to a potential preseason top 25 squad.