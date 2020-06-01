 KStateOnline - DB Myles Purchase discusses Kansas State interest
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-01 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

DB Myles Purchase discusses Kansas State interest

Kansas State defensive back target Myles Purchase
Kansas State defensive back target Myles Purchase (Matt Hall/K-StateOnline)
Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@dyoungrivals

A long-standing target of Kansas State in the Class of 2021 is cornerback Myles Purchase. The rising senior of Cherry Creek High in the Denver area has been on the Wildcat board for several months....

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}