South Carolina high school running back Joe Ervin has announced that he has committed to Kansas State. He does so quickly after the Wildcats hired Chris Klieman as head coach. Ervin took his official visit to Manhattan at the end of November but held off from committing at that point due to Bill Snyder announcing his retirement soon afterwards.

Once the dust settled at K-State, he quickly took advantage of the opportunity to be a Wildcat.

Ervin is a two-star back that leans on his quickness and shiftiness in space. He’s not the typical downhill back in the mold of Alex Barnes, but is in the mold more so of Dalvin Warmack in terms of style and ability.

The South Pointe High product was originally committed to Coastal Carolina, and he made that decision on June 6. He backed out of that pledge on Nov. 19 after being offered by Kansas State on Nov. 3.

He is the 12th commit of the class for K-State.