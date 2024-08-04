Fielder: Three positions I'm watching as fall camp starts for Kansas State
It's truly an exciting time for Kansas State as the Wildcats begin their preparation for the beginning of the 2024 college football season.As fall camp begins to heat up, K-State's focus will quick...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news