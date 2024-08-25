Fielder: Three thoughts on UConn potentially joining the Big 12
Some things never sleep in college athletics.NIL discussion, recruiting, and conference realignment are 24/7 tasks for most college administrators. There's no hiding from them, and when you least e...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news