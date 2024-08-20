2025 five-star shooting guard Darryn Peterson has set his official visit to Kansas State , he told Field of 68. Peterson will visit during the Sept. 27 weekend, the same weekend as K-State football's Big 12 home opener against Oklahoma State.

Peterson is ranked as the No. 3 player in the 2025 class by Rivals.com. He's currently considered the top shooting guard in the class.

Last month, Peterson cut his list down to eight schools. Alongside K-State, Peterson is also considering Arizona State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Ohio State, USC, and Washington.

The Jayhawks are currently viewed as Peterson's favorites, though his recruitment is not considered close to finished.