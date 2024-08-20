PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1UNUZNWDlWSzkxJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVQ1Rk1YOVZLOTEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Five-star SG Darryn Peterson sets Kansas State official visit

Darryn Peterson
Darryn Peterson (Rob Cassidy/Rivals.com)
Kevin Fielder • EMAWOnline
Publisher
@TheKevinFielder

2025 five-star shooting guard Darryn Peterson has set his official visit to Kansas State, he told Field of 68. Peterson will visit during the Sept. 27 weekend, the same weekend as K-State football's Big 12 home opener against Oklahoma State.

Peterson is ranked as the No. 3 player in the 2025 class by Rivals.com. He's currently considered the top shooting guard in the class.

Last month, Peterson cut his list down to eight schools. Alongside K-State, Peterson is also considering Arizona State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Ohio State, USC, and Washington.

The Jayhawks are currently viewed as Peterson's favorites, though his recruitment is not considered close to finished.

Peterson will play his senior season at Napa (Cali.) Prolific Prep, which has developed into one of the premier prep schools in the country. The school has produced multiple active NBA players, including Jalen Green, Adam Bona, and Yves Missi.

Peterson is the second top recruit to announce an official visit to K-State. Last week, five-star forward AJ Dybantsa, the top recruit in the 2025 recruiting class, announced his official visit to K-State for later this month.

