Five-star SG Darryn Peterson sets Kansas State official visit
2025 five-star shooting guard Darryn Peterson has set his official visit to Kansas State, he told Field of 68. Peterson will visit during the Sept. 27 weekend, the same weekend as K-State football's Big 12 home opener against Oklahoma State.
Peterson is ranked as the No. 3 player in the 2025 class by Rivals.com. He's currently considered the top shooting guard in the class.
Last month, Peterson cut his list down to eight schools. Alongside K-State, Peterson is also considering Arizona State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Ohio State, USC, and Washington.
The Jayhawks are currently viewed as Peterson's favorites, though his recruitment is not considered close to finished.
***
USE CODE "KICKOFF24" FOR 60% OFF THE FIRST YEAR OF AN ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION TO EMAWONLINE. SUBSCRIBE HERE.
***
Peterson will play his senior season at Napa (Cali.) Prolific Prep, which has developed into one of the premier prep schools in the country. The school has produced multiple active NBA players, including Jalen Green, Adam Bona, and Yves Missi.
Peterson is the second top recruit to announce an official visit to K-State. Last week, five-star forward AJ Dybantsa, the top recruit in the 2025 recruiting class, announced his official visit to K-State for later this month.
***
Come join the conversation over at THE CAT CAVE FORUM.
Follow EMAW ONLINE on Twitter: @RivalsFielder, @EMAWOnline