K-State made the third transfer portal addition to their 2023 roster, as former Florida State running back Treshaun Ward committed to the Wildcats.

In four seasons as a Seminole, Ward put up over 1,200 yards and found the endzone 12 times. Despite four seasons of college football, Ward still has two years of eligibility to use after redshirting in 2019 and earning a free year in 2020 during COVID.

Ward's best season at Florida State was this past year, as he ran for over 600 yards and neared 100 carries on the season. In his final game at Florida State, he helped lead the Seminoles to a Cheez-It Bowl win over Oklahoma with 81 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

Despite some success in Tallahassee, Ward hit the portal looking for a more crucial role in a team's offense. Trey Benson ran for almost 1,000 yards with 60 more carries than Ward this past season.

Ward comes into a spot at K-State where he will work into an offense with one returning contributor at running back, sophomore-to-be DJ Giddens. Giddens and Ward will work together as primary ball carriers, while freshman Joe Jackson will also likely see action and serve more of an all-purpose role.

K-State hosted Ward for a visit over this past weekend and were able to sell him on the success Deuce Vaughn had at K-State, while also getting a boost that Vaughn had declared for the NFL Draft and would not return to K-State. Another big boost for the Wildcats' sales pitch to transfer portal running backs is their offensive line heading into 2023. Every starter, including all-Big 12 performer Cooper Beebe, is back next season, along with strong reserves that might compete to steal some starting jobs in 2023.

***TRACK ALL K-STATE TRANSFER PORTAL ADDS AND LOSSES HERE***