KSO traveled to Highland Community College in Highland, Kansas to see our third game of the week as part of our recruiting coverage over the weekend. The first two games we attended were Iowa Western Community College at Coffeyville Community College, another junior college contest, and a high school contest on Friday between Raymore-Peculiar at Park Hill South on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro. As we’ll do in most cases throughout the recruiting season, we’ll deliver a rundown of notable prospects.

FORT SCOTT

RB Kareem Walker: The former Michigan back doesn’t plan on being at Fort Scott C.C. for too long, but he showed well in his first game for the Greyhounds. He didn’t play a ton in the first half, and actually was the third running back used. However, he hit his stride in the second half and was one of the main reasons they jumped out to a 28-17 lead before surrendering it and falling short on the day, 29-28. He still oozes talent and made the first and sometimes second defender miss with regularity. The most impressive runs on the day typically came from him. What I liked the most is the ownership he still took of the team despite not being there for very long. He didn’t sulk. He jumped all over his teammates after the game, attempting to change the culture a bit and to let them know losing wasn’t acceptable. Also, when he was only getting the third-most carries in the game, he didn’t pout. He remained engaged and then delivered when his number was called. I foresee him playing a much more integral role as the season continues.

RB Kareem Walker is the headliner prospect for Fort Scott C.C. Derek Young/KSO

WR Steven Smothers: He’s a bounce-back from West Virginia with a lot of speed but is on the smaller side. He didn’t play last year at Fullerton College due to an injury. He was originally supposed to be at Arizona Western but instead made his way to Fort Scott, so he’s had an interesting journey to say the least. Assuming the baggage isn’t overwhelming, a team in need of speed at receiver, more notably in the slot, would make sense for Smothers. He wasn’t too productive against Highland as a wideout but did piece together a few nice returns on the special teams unit.

Steven Smothers is a speedy bounce-back from West Virginia Derek Young/KSO

LB Tyson Curry: The linebacker for the Greyhounds is listed at 6-foot-2, and that is probably close to correct. I was impressed with the Texan, and he certainly brought the lumber from his spot. He’s got decent speed and decent explosion while looking the part. His range is probably a bit questionable, but he does have great length on his frame. CB Charles Peeler: Peeler is a very small corner with a lot of spirit and competitiveness and showed a knack for getting under the skin of the opponent. He’s a bounce-back from Iowa State with some speed and some edge to him.

HIGHLAND

OT Bailey Malovic: The second-year player out of South Carolina is probably not a FBS prospect, but his size, nastiness and footwork can probably attract a FCS or lower-level FBS scholarship. There should definitely be some intrigue from that level. OT Sterling Brown: Brown has the body of an FBS prospect, but he lacks the footwork and technique right now. It didn’t help matters he went down with an injury during the third quarter of the game. There’s potential here just because of the power and size, but he’s still a bit of a project from a footwork and quickness standpoint. DE Yacht Jones: Of Highland’s Class of 2019 recruits, he’s probably who I’d rank at the top. Jones is a transfer from NEO, so he’s on his second junior college already. The Warner Robins, Georgia native needs to hit the weight room a bit more, but he possesses great burst and pass-rushing ability and certainly looks the part. If everything checks off elsewhere, it would not surprise me to see him play at the Power Five level as a situational pass-rusher at the very least.

Yacht Jones is a power five-level pass rusher. Derek Young/KSO

DE Andrew Kerobo: Because he has a bit more bulk on him but is almost nearly as explosive as Jones, Kerobo may have a higher ceiling of potential. However, he’s just a Class of 2020 recruit and originally from Cincinnati, Ohio. He had some MAC offers coming out of high school. LB Reco Hannah: He’s a decent linebacker who already holds an offer from Murray State. Hannah is listed at 6-foot-2, but I’m not sure how valid it is. I think it might be more in the 6-foot range and that could temper the attention to an extent, but I think he can play at a lower FBS program and be perfectly fine. He may even fit at certain P5 programs. He’s a tough, hard-nosed linebacker who was very active and played like someone with a high football IQ. Nebraska has shown some interest thus far.

Reco Hannah is a LB with an FCS offer but receiving some power five attention. Derek Young/KSO

CB Wesly Appolon: He and his twin brother Woodly are probably the top prospects on the Highland Community College roster, if we’re being honest. But they’re Class of 2020 recruits. They’ve already received plenty of interest, and their head coach has received a lot of requests about them. But they have another year of this. Wesly is a tall, long corner - probably in the 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-4 range - who did not surrender anything of note during the contest. He’s what cornerbacks in the NFL tend to look like. As long as he can run well, he’ll have all the options he wants. S Woodly Appolon: Woodly is the twin brother of Wesly and getting just as much recruiting attention already. The twin brothers are from Canada and come off the bus looking like they’ve played in the P5 for multiple seasons. Woodly was a bit more productive on the day from his safety position, just because he had more opportunities. He had a couple pass break-ups and came downhill to deliver a few nice hits in the running game as well.