Four Kansas State players were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, which begins later this month. Cooper Beebe, Khalid Duke, KT Leveston, and Ben Sinnott will all travel to Indianapolis later this month to showcase their athletic abilities in front of NFL scouts and team personnel. The combine begins on Feb. 26, though every player will have a different schedule depending on their position.

Ben Sinnott was Kansas State's lone participant at the Reese's Senior Bowl, the premier NFL Draft showcase game. He was impressive all week and told EMAW Online during the event that he was invited to the Combine. Beebe was also invited but decided to hold out and protect himself against injury. Leveston and Duke participated in the East-West Shrine Game in Frisco, TX. The Shrine Game is the other major all-star game.

Advertisement

The NFL Scouting Combine allows teams to get their first up-close look at 321 NFL Draft prospects. Included in a player's itinerary for the week are various medical exams, interviews with the media, and interviews with NFL teams. The exams and meetings with team personnel are important as players attempt to leave a lasting impression on the teams. Players will also participate in on-field workouts, meant to showcase their athletic profile.

Cooper Beebe is projected to be Kansas State's highest draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Various draft analysts project Beebe to go somewhere on Day 2, making him a second or third-round selection in the draft. Ben Sinnott is expected to be drafted early on Day 3, meaning he will likely be a fourth or fifth-round selection.