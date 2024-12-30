Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 30, 2024
Game MVPs: K-State beats Cincinnati in Big 12 opener
Jake Stephens  •  EMAWOnline
Staff Writer
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In