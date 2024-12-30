Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 30, 2024
Takeaways as K-State wins Big 12 opener over Cincinnati
Kamden Tatkenhorst  •  EMAWOnline
Staff Writer
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In