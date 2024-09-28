PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1UNUZNWDlWSzkxJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVQ1Rk1YOVZLOTEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Giddens and Johnson leads Kansas State past No. 20 Oklahoma State

Kamden Tatkenhorst • EMAWOnline
Staff Writer

Kansas State picked up its first conference win over Oklahoma State on Saturday, 42-20.

It was a complete game effort from both sides of the ball, led by Avery Johnson and DJ Giddens offensively and Jacob Parrish and Marques Sigle on defense.

K-State's offense got things started with a 14-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Avery Johnson scrambled to his right looking for a receiver, but ended up finding some space of his own and rushing for an 11-yard touchdown. The Wildcats got aggressive on the opening drive, going for it on fourth down twice.

Oklahoma State, however, took the lead with a field goal, then a 77-yard flea flicker touchdown that worked to perfection.

The Cowboys had success with Ollie Gordon in the first quarter, so that’s what K-State was expecting. Gordon fooled everyone and pitched it back to Alan Bowman who found De’Zhaun Stribling for the touchdown. After this score, K-State's defense dominated from there.

The next five scoring drives were all from the Wildcats, though.

Despite an interception from Johnson in the second quarter, he played nearly perfectly from then on out. He had career highs in passing yards and passing touchdowns, with 259 yards and five total touchdowns, three from the air and two from the ground.

With Johnson, you know you’re going to get some highlight reel plays, and he did exactly that. He had a perfect ball to Jayce Brown for a 55-yard touchdown. This was the first touchdown by a K-State receiver all year.

In his other rushing touchdown, Johnson took the ball himself, made defenders miss, and rushed in for a 13-yard touchdown. This was by far the best game he’s played in his early career.

***

***

Outside of Johnson, the story of the offense was DJ Giddens. Giddens was unreal in this game, rushing for 187 yards and a touchdown. In a battle between two highly touted running backs, Giddens won the battle between the two. The junior running back had his career-long rush with a 66-yard rushing touchdown early in the third quarter.

Chris Klieman talked after last week’s loss to BYU about the need to create turnovers. This defensive group heard his message and delivered.

The defense forced three turnovers, all being in big spots of the game. In Oklahoma State’s red zone, Desmond Purnell got to the quarterback, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Colby McCalister. Marques Sigle and Jacob Parrish added interceptions.

Like many of K-State’s victories at home the past few years, this was pure domination by K-State. You could tell they wanted to send a message after last week’s loss to BYU. Many guys on the offensive and defensive side stepped up in a big way. The Wildcats advance to 4-1 on the year with a bye week coming up next week.

