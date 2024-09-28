It was a complete game effort from both sides of the ball, led by Avery Johnson and DJ Giddens offensively and Jacob Parrish and Marques Sigle on defense.

K-State's offense got things started with a 14-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Avery Johnson scrambled to his right looking for a receiver, but ended up finding some space of his own and rushing for an 11-yard touchdown. The Wildcats got aggressive on the opening drive, going for it on fourth down twice.

Oklahoma State, however, took the lead with a field goal, then a 77-yard flea flicker touchdown that worked to perfection.

The Cowboys had success with Ollie Gordon in the first quarter, so that’s what K-State was expecting. Gordon fooled everyone and pitched it back to Alan Bowman who found De’Zhaun Stribling for the touchdown. After this score, K-State's defense dominated from there.

The next five scoring drives were all from the Wildcats, though.

Despite an interception from Johnson in the second quarter, he played nearly perfectly from then on out. He had career highs in passing yards and passing touchdowns, with 259 yards and five total touchdowns, three from the air and two from the ground.

With Johnson, you know you’re going to get some highlight reel plays, and he did exactly that. He had a perfect ball to Jayce Brown for a 55-yard touchdown. This was the first touchdown by a K-State receiver all year.

In his other rushing touchdown, Johnson took the ball himself, made defenders miss, and rushed in for a 13-yard touchdown. This was by far the best game he’s played in his early career.