Kansas State edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah announced on Thursday that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft on social media.

Anudike-Uzomah played three seasons with K-State, beginning in 2020 as a freshman. HIs best season came as a sophomore in 2021 when he recorded 14.5 sacks, including 11.0 sacks. He also forced six fumbles during the 2021 season.

Against TCU in 2021, Anudike-Uzomah was credited with six sacks. But in the following days, two of the sacks weren't credited to him because of a rulebook technicality.

As a junior, he was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year after recording 11 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in a career-high 14 games. In the Big 12 Championship game against TCU, Anudike-Uzomah recorded the final sack of his K-State career in the second half bringing down TCU quarterback and Heisman finalist, Max Duggan.

After winning the Big 12 title, Anudike-Uzomah obtained Duggan's towel. Anudike-Uzomah wore the towel around his belt in the postgame media room before later hanging it on his bedroom wall where the towel of each quarterback he's sacked is saved.

"That was the one I wanted so bad because that was the game I was supposed to get six sacks," Anudike-Uzomah said after the game.

A former two-star recruit from Lee's Summit, Mo., Anudike-Uzomah signed with K-State over scholarship offers from Northern Iowa and Tulsa.