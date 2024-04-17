The Wildcats will be in the market for another defensive tackle this spring. Kansas State defensive tackle Jevon Banks has entered the transfer portal, he confirmed to EMAW Online. Banks will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his new school.

Banks was a rotational defensive tackle for K-State last season, playing 245 snaps over 13 games. He played the most against Baylor and NC State in the bowl game, totaling 30 and 28 snaps in those contests. Banks is credited with 9 tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery. He recorded his first sack against Missouri and posted a season-high two tackles against TCU and NC State. Banks transferred to K-State from Mississippi State before last season, playing in 16 games over two seasons with the Bulldogs.