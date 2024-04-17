K-State DT Jevon Banks enters the transfer portal
The Wildcats will be in the market for another defensive tackle this spring.
Kansas State defensive tackle Jevon Banks has entered the transfer portal, he confirmed to EMAW Online. Banks will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his new school.
Banks was a rotational defensive tackle for K-State last season, playing 245 snaps over 13 games. He played the most against Baylor and NC State in the bowl game, totaling 30 and 28 snaps in those contests.
Banks is credited with 9 tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery. He recorded his first sack against Missouri and posted a season-high two tackles against TCU and NC State.
Banks transferred to K-State from Mississippi State before last season, playing in 16 games over two seasons with the Bulldogs.
Though he was not expected to be a starter, Banks was projected to compete for a rotation defensive tackle spot this season behind Uso Seumalo. His main competition was Damian Ilalio.
With Banks' departure, the Wildcats will be in the market for another defensive tackle, as they only have two under scholarship for next season.
The spring transfer period runs began yesterday, April 15, and will run for two weeks. Teams are allowed to host players during this time, as it falls during a "contact period."
Banks is the second K-State player to enter the transfer portal during this period, joining reserve safety turned quarterback Max Marsh, who announced his intentions to enter the portal before it opened.