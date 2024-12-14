K-State RB DJ Giddens declares for 2025 NFL Draft

(Photo by © Scott Sewell-Imagn Images)

DJ Giddens is heading to the league. On Saturday, Giddens ended any doubt about his future, announcing on his Instagram that he would forego his remaining eligibility to enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

"After discussing all of my options with the people closest to me over the past couple of weeks, I believe that everything I've been through in my life has led me to this exact moment in time ready to chase my dreams of playing in the National Football League, and with that, I am officially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft," Giddens wrote on his Instagram. "There are so many people that I need to thank for all of their help. Coach Brian Anderson, Coach Klieman, all the coaches, my teammates, training and support staff, my professors and everyone that went out of their way to help me on the field and in the classroom. I hope you all know just ow much I appreciate each and every one of you."

Despite entering Kansas State as a two-star recruit, Giddens emerged as one of the top running backs in program history. Giddens broke out in 2023, starting all 13 games for the first time in his career. The Junction City (Kans.) native was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention by the league's coaches after rushing for 1,226 yards and 10 touchdowns. Giddens ended the season with four consecutive games with at least 100 rushing yards. This season, Giddens continued to wow on the field, rushing for 1,343 yards and seven touchdowns on 205 carries. Giddens ran for over 100 yards in seven games, including a stretch of two straight games where Giddens ran for 180 or more yards against Oklahoma State and Colorado.

Giddens is widely considered one of the top running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft and could hear his name called as early as the second round. He'll likely be invited to either the East-West Shrine Bowl or the Reese's Senior Bowl, along with the NFL Scouting Combine. Giddens is the second Kansas State player to declare early for the NFL Draft. Earlier this week, cornerback Jacob Parrish announced that he would declare for the draft.