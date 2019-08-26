There are no major surprises compared to the depth chart prediction released this morning. We had projected Evan Curl to be the fifth starter along the offensive line, something Chris Klieman later confirmed when asked directly by KSO on today's Big 12 Teleconference.

The only starter on offense we technically got incorrect was Nick Lenners/fullback, although we noted in the piece it was possible Lenners would be listed at the starting fullback and not at tight end.

If K-State were to start three wide receivers, we believe the third would be Malik Knowles.

Jordan Mittie got the start at the "other" defensive tackle prediction, something we also projected this morning. Every starter was accurate, and we also noted on the board yesterday it was possible Kyle Ball would start in front or Reggie Walker, which does seem possible with the 'or' combining the two at one defensive end spot.

If nothing else, the lack of surprise teaches us to put stock in what Klieman tells the media throughout the spring and fall camp.