Kansas State picked up a third consecutive win, knocking off Houston 41-0. The Wildcats move on to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Big 12 and are now eligible for a bowl game. It was another fast start for the Kansas State offense. They relied on the run early on, but a 21-yard screen pass to D.J. Giddens got them on the Houston side of the field. The drive capped off with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Oakley. This was Oakley’s first career touchdown. The offense got the ball right back after a Houston three-and-out and responded with a perfectly thrown ball from Will Howard to Phillip Brooks for a 21-yard touchdown.

"Will’s played a lot of great football [in his career]," head coach Chris Klieman said. "But this may have been his best game he’s played here." Will Howard started the game by completing his first ten passes with two passing touchdowns, but Chris Klieman went to Avery Johnson on the third drive. On his second snap, he lost control of the ball, and Houston was able to recover.

The Kansas State defense forced Houston off the field again with a 45-yard missed field goal from Jack Martin. Klieman opted for Will Howard on the next possession. The Wildcats again drove down the field, and Treshaun Ward scored a 1-yard touchdown. Kansas State wrapped up the half with a D.J. Giddens touchdown rush. The touchdown was highlighted by a big-time block by Cooper Beebe. Beebe did allow his first sack in this 4-year career at Kansas State today, but the block he made today may go down as one of the best plays in his career. Kansas State led 28-0 at halftime, continuing dominant 1st half starts at home this season.

In the second half, it was all Kansas State again. In the third quarter, Will Lee III picked off Donovan Smith at the Houston 24, and D.J. Giddens punched in his second touchdown to make it 35-0. Giddens and Treshaun Ward are continuing to improve every game and are forming quite the duo at running back. Avery Johnson saw all the snaps in the final quarter for the Wildcats. Johnson went 3-and-out on his first drive, but a Will Lee forced fumble gave Johnson great field position. Johnson later found Seth Porter for a 7-yard touchdown for Porter's first-ever receiving touchdown. Porter has been a special team's mainstay for years, but it was good to see the 6th-year senior get a touchdown in his career. "Seth puts everything on the line for his team, his school," Klieman said about Porter. "I was really excited Avery gave him a ball and a chance and was glad he got in."