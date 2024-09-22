Kansas State falls in both AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll

Kansas State (3-1) fell double-digit spots in both the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, and the USA Today's Coaches Poll released on Sunday following their 38-9 loss to BYU on Saturday.

The Wildcats fell ten spots in the AP Top 25, going from No. 13 to No. 23, one position behind BYU. K-State tumbled 11 spots in the Coaches' Poll, going from No. 14 to No. 25.