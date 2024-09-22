Advertisement
Published Sep 22, 2024
Kansas State falls in both AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll
circle avatar
Kevin Fielder  •  EMAWOnline
Publisher
Twitter
@TheKevinFielder

Kansas State (3-1) fell double-digit spots in both the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, and the USA Today's Coaches Poll released on Sunday following their 38-9 loss to BYU on Saturday.

The Wildcats fell ten spots in the AP Top 25, going from No. 13 to No. 23, one position behind BYU. K-State tumbled 11 spots in the Coaches' Poll, going from No. 14 to No. 25.

The Wildcats will play No. 20/20 Oklahoma State this week, setting up a second top-25 matchup for K-State this season. The Cowboys fell five spots in the AP Top 25 following their loss to Utah.

K-State is scheduled to play just one more currently ranked opponent this season, as Iowa State came in at No. 19 in the AP Top 25. Colorado, who K-State will play in October, received five votes but finished unranked.

AP Top 25 - Week 5

Week 5 AP Top 25
RankingTeamConferenceMovement

1

Texas

SEC

-

2

Georgia

SEC

-

3

Ohio State

Big 10

-

4

Alabama

SEC

-

5

Tennesssee

SEC

+1

6

Ole Miss

SEC

-1

7

Miami (FL)

ACC

+1

8

Oregon

Big 10

+1

9

Penn State

Big 10

+1

10

Utah

Big 12

+2

11

Missouri

SEC

-4

12

Michigan

Big 10

+6

13

USC

Big 10

-2

14

LSU

SEC

+2

15

Louisville

ACC

+4

16

Notre Dame

Independent

+1

17

Clemson

ACC

+4

18

Iowa State

Big 12

+2

19

Illinois

Big 10

+5

20

Oklahoma State

Big 12

-6

21

Oklahoma

SEC

-6

22

BYU

Big 12

Unranked

23

Kansas State

Big 12

-10

24

Texas A&M

SEC

+1

25

Boise State

MWC

Unranked

