Kansas State lands 2021 JuCo OL Kingsley Ugwu

During the first week of June, Kansas State held private workouts with a few different junior college prospects. One of those was offensive lineman Kingsley Ugwu. The massive player has been at Hutchinson Community College.

He has since committed to K-State. The Wildcats defeated Texas Tech for his services. Baylor and Colorado also offered him a handful of months ago.

I believe he is being seen as a plug-and-play left tackle for Kansas State and someone that they are very excited to land. Landing a college-ready offensive tackle has been elusive for Chris Klieman, Conor Riley and company. The addition of Ugwu solves that.

He'll obviously still have a recruiting battle to win in fall camp, but they'd love nothing more than for him to be able to man a starting tackle spot, along with Christian Duffie. That will make the offensive line room very intriguing for the 2021 season.