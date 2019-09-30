K-State to wear alternate uniforms vs. Baylor
Kansas State unveiled new uniforms on Twitter, Monday.
The new look will feature a white helmet with the purple powercat, the regular purple home jersey and new white pants.
The Wildcats will wear them on Saturday when they host Baylor.
That fresh fit feeling#KStateFB ⚒ Game 5 pic.twitter.com/lRr33t1fUW— K-State Football (@KStateFB) September 30, 2019
What you've been waiting for... #KStateFB ⚒ Pound The Stone pic.twitter.com/1z6RIUZCYa— K-State Football (@KStateFB) September 30, 2019
For the purple and the white#KStateFB ⚒ Game 5 pic.twitter.com/y7AkFtM7wW— K-State Football (@KStateFB) September 30, 2019
Faithful to our colors#KStateFB ⚒ Game 5 pic.twitter.com/ACOooonV8I— K-State Football (@KStateFB) September 30, 2019
