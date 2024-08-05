Advertisement
Kansas State ranked No. 17 in preseason Coaches Poll

Chris Klieman
Chris Klieman (© Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Kevin Fielder • EMAWOnline
Publisher
@TheKevinFielder

USA Today released their preseason Coaches Poll today, and to little surprise, Kansas State finds themselves ranked at No. 17.

Last season, K-State also debuted at No. 17 and rose to as high as No. 15 in the rankings. In the final Coaches Poll, the Wildcats were No. 19 following their bowl win against NC State.

USA TODAY'S COACHES POLL (PRESEASON - AUG 5)

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Oregon

4. Texas

5. Alabama

6. Ole Miss

7. Notre Dame

8. Michigan

9. Penn State

10. Florida State

11. Missouri

12. LSU

13. Utah

14. Clemson

15. Tennessee

16. Oklahoma

17. Kansas State

18. Oklahoma State

19. Miami (FL.)

20. Texas A&M

21. Arizona

22. NC State

23. USC

24. Kansas

25. Iowa

The USA Today's Coaches Poll is a weekly poll ranked by a random group of coaches. This season's group includes K-State head coach Chris Klieman and other Big 12 coaches including Gus Malzahn (UCF) and Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State).

