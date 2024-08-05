Kansas State ranked No. 17 in preseason Coaches Poll
USA Today released their preseason Coaches Poll today, and to little surprise, Kansas State finds themselves ranked at No. 17.
Last season, K-State also debuted at No. 17 and rose to as high as No. 15 in the rankings. In the final Coaches Poll, the Wildcats were No. 19 following their bowl win against NC State.
USA TODAY'S COACHES POLL (PRESEASON - AUG 5)
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Oregon
4. Texas
5. Alabama
6. Ole Miss
7. Notre Dame
8. Michigan
9. Penn State
10. Florida State
11. Missouri
12. LSU
13. Utah
14. Clemson
15. Tennessee
16. Oklahoma
17. Kansas State
18. Oklahoma State
19. Miami (FL.)
20. Texas A&M
21. Arizona
22. NC State
23. USC
24. Kansas
25. Iowa
The USA Today's Coaches Poll is a weekly poll ranked by a random group of coaches. This season's group includes K-State head coach Chris Klieman and other Big 12 coaches including Gus Malzahn (UCF) and Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State).
***
Like what you read? Consider subscribing to EMAW ONLINE with a PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
Come join the conversation over at THE CAT CAVE FORUM.
Follow EMAW ONLINE on Twitter: @RivalsFielder, @EMAWOnline