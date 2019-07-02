***Yesterday's Question HERE*** In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys. Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them. Let's dive in to the 100 Questions.

Question No. 65: With the current depth at wide receiver will Keenan Garber and Joshua Youngblood redshirt?

Receiver has been a popular topic within the 100 Questions, and for good reason. What was earlier discussed as a possible position of strength has evolved over the last couple of months, with the indefinite suspension of Hunter Rison turning into his official departure from the program. Rison was the second potential stater at the position to transfer out recently, as Isaiah Zuber made the choice to transfer to Mississippi State earlier this spring.

The Wildcats now have just six scholarship wide receivers, and that includes walk-on turned scholarship recipient Wykeen Gill in that number. Gill seems overwhelmingly likely to join senior Dalton Schoen and redshirt freshman Malik Knowles as the top three wide receivers. Sophomore Chabastin Taylor will continue to push for time, as well as speedy freshman walk-on Seth Porter, but it's almost certain more depth and production will need to be provided beyond that group. That's where Joshua Youngblood and Keenan Garber will likely come in to play.