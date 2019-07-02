100 Questions: Redshirts for wide receivers?
Question No. 65: With the current depth at wide receiver will Keenan Garber and Joshua Youngblood redshirt?
Receiver has been a popular topic within the 100 Questions, and for good reason.
What was earlier discussed as a possible position of strength has evolved over the last couple of months, with the indefinite suspension of Hunter Rison turning into his official departure from the program.
Rison was the second potential stater at the position to transfer out recently, as Isaiah Zuber made the choice to transfer to Mississippi State earlier this spring.
The Wildcats now have just six scholarship wide receivers, and that includes walk-on turned scholarship recipient Wykeen Gill in that number.
Gill seems overwhelmingly likely to join senior Dalton Schoen and redshirt freshman Malik Knowles as the top three wide receivers. Sophomore Chabastin Taylor will continue to push for time, as well as speedy freshman walk-on Seth Porter, but it's almost certain more depth and production will need to be provided beyond that group.
That's where Joshua Youngblood and Keenan Garber will likely come in to play.
We’ve been able to see Youngblood in person (not playing) twice this off-season, and I was immediately struck by how sturdy his base is and how thick through the core he appears despite being listed at just 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds on his Rivals profile. I don’t think that height and weight is far off, either, but it’s encouraging to see Youngblood built like somebody capable of handling contact.
Beyond his build his name has constantly popped up this offseason among sources with insight into 7-on-7 and other drill work. The Florida product appears perfectly built to play the slot in this K-State offense, a spot that will also see him carry the ball on jet sweeps and such within this system.
I haven’t soured, at all, on Garber. And, the absence of chatter/rumor about him this time of year should not be an indication or proof of him being behind Youngblood.
We don’t hear everything, unfortunately.
I still think Garber’s explosiveness and game-breaking ability is unique compared to many offensive threats on the roster, and he could be able to help out immediately as a wide receiver or in the return game.
I think at least one of these two freshman plays enough to avoid taking a redshirt, while the other should at least see the field in 2019, as well.