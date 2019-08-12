KSO Q&A: Green excited for opportunity
KSO: How have you changed as a player since you’ve arrived on campus late? You came in a year later than expected and have now had your share of coaches. It’s been an interesting ride.
Daniel Green: I feel like I have just grown as a linebacker. I came to college and it was tough. It was tough to learn the different schemes, and it was tough to just adjust to this level. I just feel like I’ve grown into a different player for the Big 12 because of the offenses we will see. I’m learning different techniques that I didn’t learn in high school. I’m just ready to play now.
KSO: Has it felt like a complete start-over again because of all the coaching turnover? You’ve had multiple position coaches and coordinators and head coaches at this point.
Daniel Green: Of course. It’s a whole new playbook. It’s a whole new defense. Everybody had to start from scratch. It’s also a different style of coaching. Everybody really had to start over from scratch. After the spring, I feel like everybody on the defense learned the playbook, began to play faster, and now we’re up to speed and playing well.
KSO: Some of these coaches recruited you, correct? I’m sure that has helped the transition a bit.
Daniel Green: Wyoming offered me in high school, and that was coach (Scottie) Hazelton. I wouldn’t say I spoke to him a ton, but we were able to get to know each other some at that point. I was also committed to USC, once. I knew coach Tui (Mike Tuiasosopo) pretty well then. He was there. The coaching staff is full of all great guys. They came in and were open to everyone. They’re players’ coaches. The relationships are just strong around here now.
KSO: You’re just behind Eli Sullivan at inside linebacker on the depth chart. Is that a comfortable spot for you now? Your physical nature and hitting ability seem to be pretty popular and gaining buzz as we get closer to the season.
Daniel Green: The inside is where I played at in high school, and Eli is great to learn from. It’s going very well right now. Of course, I love to hit. I pride myself on it. I play the linebacker position. That’s what you have to do. It’s a bang-bang situation. You have to be physical every play. I love to hit.
KSO: Part of that is probably transforming yourself a little bit, physically. You’re in exceptionally better shape now than when you arrived, wouldn’t you say?
Daniel Green: Since I got here, I’ve shed a lot of weight. I dropped a lot. I’m low on body fat. I put a lot of muscle on. I feel faster than ever, stronger than ever. So far, it’s been great to be here. I lost four percent of body fat since I got to K-State. I’m heavier than ever, too. That’s a great thing. I’m 234 pounds, and I’m quicker than I’ve ever been.
KSO: The freshmen class seems to have impressed a lot of people. Maybe it’s just how it goes with a different regime, but this one is being praised a bit more, by coaches and players, for how they have performed thus far. Is that something you’ve seen as well, and who’s kind of jumped off the page to you so far?
Daniel Green: Oh yeah. There’s no doubt about it. Not just true freshmen, but freshmen in general. For example, Wayne Jones, the safety, has been balling. Him, Joshua Youngblood on offense. Lance Robinson played last year played as a true freshman; he has come back to do well. Logan Wilson, plays cornerback, looks good at practice. We have a lot of very talented freshmen. It is on offense and defense. These are just guys with a great future in the Big 12, because of both their skill-set and how well they know the game already at a young age.
