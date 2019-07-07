***Yesterday's Question HERE*** In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys. Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them. Let's dive in to the 100 Questions.

Question No. 70: Over/Under 6.5 receptions for freshman TE Konner Fox

Konner Fox was initially recruited to play a flex tight end under Bill Snyder in what was supposed to evolve into a more modern looking offense under former offensive coordinator Andre Coleman. Snyder, of course, officially retired after the 2018 season, and Coleman is no longer in Manhattan. I had some question about how Fox would fit into what Chris Klieman wants to do with a more traditional, in-line tight end, but Fox may be growing into that role. Somewhat literally.

As Derek Young initially told us back in May, Fox has already added a good amount of weight to what was a thin frame in high school. Fox is officially listed on K-State's roster at 6-foot-4, 244 pounds, and he's at least going to have the size needed to potentially help out as a true freshman. I like to take some of these questions as an opportunity to compare statistics between North Dakota State's program a year ago and what K-State did. It's not apples to apples, of course, with NDSU playing 15 games at the FCS level and the Wildcats 12 (11 against FBS opponents), but the numbers can still give us an idea of what Klieman and company would ultimately like to do on a successful team. The Bison had eight tight ends (walk on and scholarship) listed on their roster last season. K-State has seven this year. Yes, it's just one less player, but don't forget FBS rosters are 34.9 percent bigger than FCS rosters, suggesting the Wildcats should probably have more tight ends than NDSU did for this system to be ran properly. Last year at NDSU players listed at tight end caught 41 passes in 15 games, or 2.7 receptions per game. At K-State there were eight receptions made in 12 games, or 0.7 catches per contest, by tight ends. The Bison had 41 of 180 receptions (22.7 percent) of completions go to tight ends, while K-State had eight of 166 (4.8 percent) of its grabs made by tight ends. In order, the four leading receivers at tight end for NDSU had 17, 14, nine and one catches. K-State's Blaise Gammon was the only listed tight end to make a catch (he had eight), while fullback Adam Harter did add one reception. K-State likely won't play 15 games this coming season, so it's unwise to expect more production - numbers wise - at tight end than what we saw in Fargo a year ago. The Bison did have three players surpass 6.5 catches at tight end, though, so it stands to reason K-State probably will, too, as the Wildcats will likely be required to throw more than the Bison did.

Kansas State football offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham loves to involve tight ends in the passing game. (Kansas State University)