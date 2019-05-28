It's time to get to know some new Wildcats! Over the rest of the month the KSO staff will be bringing you brief Q&A's with the incoming freshman yet to arrive on campus. San Antonio tight end Konner Fox is the subject of this edition.

Q: When do you plan to get to Manhattan? A: I plan on getting up to Manhattan on June 8. Q: What is your height and weight? A: I am 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds. Q: Who are the fellow recruits/commits you speak with the most? A: I mainly talk with my roommates Trevor Stange, Cooper Beebe and Brendan Mott. Q: What have you been working on since your season ended? A: Since the season ended, I've been working on my speed and quickness. I've gained some weight as well, but kept my quickness.

Q: What is the No. 1 thing about K-State that won you over? A: The number one thing that won me over was the atmosphere of a game day in Manhattan. The fans are the best and I loved every moment while I was up there. Q: What are your goals for your first season at Kansas State? A: My goal for my first season is to prove to the coaches and my teammates that I'm trustworthy and dependable. I need to come out this summer and be one of the hardest workers. Hopefully if I achieve those things, it'll result in some snaps on Saturdays. Q: What is something that people would think is unique about you? A: I was on the B-Team my freshman year and played JV my entire sophomore season. I didn't touch the varsity field until the fifth game of my junior year. After that, I started every game and became a unanimous first-team all-district wide receiver.

Q: What school finished second in your recruitment? A: Oklahoma was my second school. Q: Which current assistant coach are you closest with? A: Right now, I'm probably closest with Taylor Braet. Q: What advice would you give to younger recruits now that you have gone through it? A: Some advice I'd give to the younger kids is to go out and do as many camps as possible. That's how I got my Kansas State offer. I went to Manhattan and earned it. Camps put you on a platform in front of dozens of coaches and you get to show off your talents.