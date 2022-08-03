KSO Panel: Three most important offensive players

DY: I wrote a poor question because of course it is Adrian Martinez, Deuce Vaughn and Cooper Beebe.

The addition of Martinez allowed Kansas State to think big for the 2022 season, not take a step back and capitalize on all the returning production from the other positions on the field. Without that, there'd be a huge question mark at the most vital position for a football team.

Vaughn is their firepower on offense. He is the dynamic player and the most explosive one on that side of the ball. Nobody else comes close to that. He is probably good for two or three extra wins per season for the Wildcats, and I'm not sure that is hyperbole.

They are void of weapons without him.

Beebe is perhaps the best offensive lineman on the team. He also gives them the versatility to put their best five on the field because he can play inside and out. That is understating it. He's K-State's best tackle and their best guard.

However, because the answer had obvious answers, I'll bring up a few more that will play a pivotal role for the Wildcats this season due to circumstance, quality or how they factor into the system.

RJ Garcia is one. Malik Knowles has the most upside that we have seen, but he has been inconsistent for about four years. Garcia is discussed as someone with similar potential, and they need another skill position player to emerge.

Don't sleep on Ben Sinnott. He's one of the players on the offensive side of the ball that many around the program believe has a professional football future. His versatility at fullback and tight end is valuable.

I also think Taylor Poitier is a solid answer. He starts all 12 games a year ago if he isn't injured during spring ball. I'm not sure that is arguable. He also takes the sting off losing all three starters from the interior offensive line last season.