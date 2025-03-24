Live Thread: Tracking K-State's action in the transfer portal

Let the games begin.
The transfer portal for men's basketball officially opened on Monday, March 24, setting off an avalanche of action from early morning.
After adding double-digit players through the portal just a year ago, Kansas State will likely be active in the transfer portal again this year. Jerome Tang and his staff have three scholarships open and are looking to replace three starters from last season: guard Max Jones and forwards Coleman Hawkins and David N'Guessan.
Players have about a month to decide to enter the transfer portal before it closes for new entries on April 22. However, players in the portal can commit to a new school (or return to their previous school) at any point, even if it is "closed."
Here is a look at all of K-State's action in the transfer portal, as it happens.
Transfers In
K-State has not added any new transfers yet. Check back for more updates.
Transfers Out
No players from K-State's roster have announced their intention to enter the transfer portal. Check back for more updates.
Updates
Wednesday, Mar 26; 1:50 p.m.: K-State is interested in legacy guard All Wright, who played at Valparaiso last season, according to a source. Wright averaged 15.5 points and 2.4 assists per game as a true freshman. Wright's father, Joe, played basketball at K-State from 1984 to 1986. His brother, Rhode Island guard Always (yes, those are their names), is also in the transfer portal.
Wednesday, Mar 26; 11:00 a.m.: K-State is expressing interest in Robert Morris forward Amarion Dickerson, according to Pittsburgh Sports Now's Adam Borst. The 6-foot-7 junior averaged 13.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, helping lead Robert Morris to the NCAA Tournament. Dickerson scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the Colonials's NCAA Tournament First Round loss to Alabama.
Tuesday, Mar 25; 10:30 a.m.: K-State is an option for South Dakota guard Chase Forte, according to Sam Kayser. Forte is a two-way guard who averaged 17.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game last season. Forte is moving to his fourth school after stops at UNC Asheville and Northwestern State.
Monday, Mar 24; 9:25 a.m.: Former K-State point guard Dai Dai Ames is in the transfer portal, according to Rivals.com's Jacey Zambel. Ames spent last season at Virginia, transferring before head coach Tony Bennett's surprise retirement, and averaged 8.7 points per game. K-State hasn't expressed interest in Ames yet, but his name is worth mentioning.