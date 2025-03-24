Live Thread: Tracking K-State's action in the transfer portal

Let the games begin.

The transfer portal for men's basketball officially opened on Monday, March 24, setting off an avalanche of action from early morning.

After adding double-digit players through the portal just a year ago, Kansas State will likely be active in the transfer portal again this year. Jerome Tang and his staff have three scholarships open and are looking to replace three starters from last season: guard Max Jones and forwards Coleman Hawkins and David N'Guessan.

Players have about a month to decide to enter the transfer portal before it closes for new entries on April 22. However, players in the portal can commit to a new school (or return to their previous school) at any point, even if it is "closed."

Here is a look at all of K-State's action in the transfer portal, as it happens.