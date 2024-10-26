Advertisement

Kansas State's offense will face a stifling Kansas defense

 Kamden Tatkenhorst
Cleveland State has been a staple in the Horizon League and will visit Kansas State in November

 Kamden Tatkenhorst
Chris Klieman and Avery Johnson met with the media ahead of the Sunflower Showdown this week

 Kevin Fielder
Some thoughts from a convincing K-State win over West Virginia

 Grant Snowden
The good, bad, and ugly moments from Kansas State's win over West Virginia

 Kevin Fielder

Kansas State's offense will face a stifling Kansas defense

 Kamden Tatkenhorst
Cleveland State has been a staple in the Horizon League and will visit Kansas State in November

 Kamden Tatkenhorst
Chris Klieman and Avery Johnson met with the media ahead of the Sunflower Showdown this week

 Kevin Fielder
Published Oct 26, 2024
No. 16 Kansas State vs. Kansas: How to Watch, Odds, Gameday Information
Kamden Tatkenhorst  •  EMAWOnline
Kansas State returns home for the first time in a month, hosting Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown.

The Jayhawks haven’t had the season they’ve wanted so far, while K-State has won three straight games. It should be an electric atmosphere inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Here is all you need to know ahead of kickoff:

Opponent Background

Kansas Jayhawks

2024 Record: 2-5

Previous Result: 42-14 win over Houston

Head Coach: Lance Leipold

Gameday Information

Kickoff: 7:00 P.M. Central

TV: ESPN 2

Announcers: Roy Philpott (Play-by-Play); Sam Acho (Analyst); Taylor Davis (Sidelines)


Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen)


Announcers: Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play); Stan Weber (Analyst); Matt Walters (Sidelines)


SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 83, and on the SiriusXM App

Betting Information:

Spread: K-State -9.5

Over/Under: 55.5 points

Series History

This will be the 122nd meeting of the Sunflower Showdown. The Jayhawks lead the series 64-52-5, but the Wildcats have won 15 straight against Kansas.

Last Five Meetings:

2023: 31-27 K-State

2022: 47-27 K-State

2021: 35-10 K-State

2020: 55-14 K-State

2019: 38-10 K-State

