No. 16 Kansas State vs. Kansas: How to Watch, Odds, Gameday Information

Kansas State returns home for the first time in a month, hosting Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown.
The Jayhawks haven’t had the season they’ve wanted so far, while K-State has won three straight games. It should be an electric atmosphere inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Here is all you need to know ahead of kickoff:
Opponent Background
Kansas Jayhawks
2024 Record: 2-5
Previous Result: 42-14 win over Houston
Head Coach: Lance Leipold
Gameday Information
Kickoff: 7:00 P.M. Central
TV: ESPN 2
Announcers: Roy Philpott (Play-by-Play); Sam Acho (Analyst); Taylor Davis (Sidelines)
Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen)
Announcers: Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play); Stan Weber (Analyst); Matt Walters (Sidelines)
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 83, and on the SiriusXM App
Betting Information:
Spread: K-State -9.5
Over/Under: 55.5 points
Series History
This will be the 122nd meeting of the Sunflower Showdown. The Jayhawks lead the series 64-52-5, but the Wildcats have won 15 straight against Kansas.
Last Five Meetings:
2023: 31-27 K-State
2022: 47-27 K-State
2021: 35-10 K-State
2020: 55-14 K-State
2019: 38-10 K-State
