Notebook: Replacing Beau Palmer, offensive line depth, Ty Bowman's growth

K-State offensive guard Andrew Leingang (Photo by Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

On Saturday, Kansas State will suit up for another edition of one of college football's longest-running rivalries. Since 1911, K-State and Kansas have played in the Sunflower Showdown, making it the fifth-longest continuous series in college football history. It's the second-longest between the state university (K-State) and the school that features the state's name (Kansas). Enough with the history lessons, though, because you already knew this. For the last 15 years, the Governor's Cup has called Manhattan home. That marks the longest winning streak by either program in the rivalry. However, K-State's coaches are urging against complacency. Kansas enters the game with a 2-5 record, picking up their first win against an FBS team over the weekend with a commanding victory over Houston. In some ways, Kansas has reached the point of desperation, needing wins to salvage a season that seemed dead for the most part. On the other hand, K-State likely needs a win to keep their hopes of reaching the College Football Playoffs alive. "We're not talking too much about what their record is," defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman said. "They have the ability to beat anybody, just as West Virginia had the ability to beat anyone, just as Colorado has the ability to beat anybody. It's what the Big 12 is right now. I don't think that we're, by any means, feeling like we're high and mighty just because we won a few games." Kickoff for the Sunflower Showdown is scheduled for 7 p.m. In the meantime, here are some notable notes ahead of the game.

Replacing Beau Palmer...

On Monday, head coach Chris Klieman announced that linebacker Beau Palmer would miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury he suffered in the West Virginia game. "Sick for Beau because I saw it happen to him a few years ago, and he battled his butt off to get back here and play for his buddies," said Klieman. "He played his best game of the season last year against KU when we needed him, when we were down some guys. "That's going to put more stress on all those linebackers to kind of fill in the snaps of losing Beau." Palmer served as the team's backup MIKE linebacker for most of this year, playing 85 snaps in six games. According to Pro Football Focus, Palmer played a season-high 27 snaps against Oklahoma State, posting a 61.8 grade. With Palmer out for the season, keep an eye on redshirt junior Terry Kirksey, Jr., who appears to be set to see more playing time in the coming weeks. "We've been repping Terry Kirksey all along, and Terry's played in a little bit in some games. He'll play Mike in Beau's place," Klanderman said. "In some of our situations where we only use two linebackers, that gives us a rotation now of Austin Romaine, Austin Moore, and Dez Purnell. Probably take some of that off Terry's plate a little bit, so we feel good about what we have."

Offensive Line depth gets tested

With Carver Willis missing last week with an injury, K-State turned to Andrew Leingang to start at right tackle. Leingang has mostly played offensive guard for the Wildcats, but the team feels comfortable with him being able to play any spot, including both tackle spots. As a result, the team turned to him to play a season-high 53 snaps. Leingang played well in his first start, allowing just one pressure and zero sacks on 30 pass-block reps. "It really is about that mentality of next man up, and let's not balk, whether it's in the middle of the game on the road or he gets called into his first start," offensive coordinator Conor Riley said. "For Andrew Leingang ... to get his first start. He's played a lot of football for us, but that was pretty special. And I know the other guys were pretty damn excited for him." Willis is set to return this week, meaning Leingang won't start at right tackle. However, his versatility is essential along the offensive line, as injuries are bound to happen. According to Riley, Leingang cross-trains at multiple spots throughout the season, and the staff feels comfortable with him playing anywhere. "Andrew's been around so long, and to ask that kid to play all four positions, and even in the spring, we had him play some center. That's a guy that made his first start," Klieman said. "Been here a long time, and everybody in that locker room trusts Andrew Leingang." Keep an eye on Leingang this week, as he might start at offensive guard instead of Hadley Panzer. Klieman hesitated to give Panzer a status after he left the West Virginia game with an injury.

Ty Bowman's emergence

Ty Bowman hasn't seen a lot of playing time this season, playing just 47 snaps across five games. He played six snaps against West Virginia but hauled a catch for a first down on a fourth-down conversion. It's unclear if his performance against West Virginia will lead to more playing time, but Bowman will certainly be involved throughout the season. "Ty's been so consistent in route running, consistent as a leader, consistent as far as knowing where he's going to be, and Avery knows where he's going to be, he's a big target," said Klieman. "I'm so happy for Ty. He's coming into his last year and one of the best special teams guys K-State has ever seen, period ... Now, getting an opportunity to not just contribute but have an impact on what we're doing offensively, I know that everybody on that football team is excited for what Ty has been able to do because he's earned it." With some of the inconsistency around K-State's wide receiver room, it feels like Bowman could continue to see a role in K-State's offense. He won't be a starter, but Johnson trusts him, and his versatility as a run blocker could be the difference. "I think just his versatility and how well he can run block and get open. I think that he can run block and run routes and stuff very well," Johnson said. "We can use him almost as like an extended tight end at times, and he's a lot more agile and athletic than a tight end."