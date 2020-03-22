According to a report from Kellis Robinett of the Kansas City Star and Wichita Eagle, Kansas State junior guard Cartier Diarra will test the professional waters:

Kansas State junior guard Cartier Diarra is expected to test the professional waters and go through the NBA Draft evaluation process this spring



🦅 https://t.co/l3bNlZal0u



⭐️ https://t.co/bfEjKkEXGK — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) March 22, 2020

Check out how this impacts Kansas State's scholarship situation in an up-to-the minute Roster & Recruiting Center.